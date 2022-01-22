Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

