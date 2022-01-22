Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 51.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

PATK stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

