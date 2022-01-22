Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NMI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NMI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

