SVB Leerink Upgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to “Outperform”

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 35.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 164,227 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

