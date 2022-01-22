SVB Leerink Comments on Zymeworks Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

ZYME has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of ZYME opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.