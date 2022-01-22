SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Down 7.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) dropped 7.3% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $599.57 and last traded at $600.81. Approximately 6,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.94.

The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.56.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $698.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.97.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.