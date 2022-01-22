SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $700.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $783.56.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $698.54 and a 200 day moving average of $648.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.