SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $581.76 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.54 and a 200 day moving average of $648.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.56.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

