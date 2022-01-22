Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

