Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 33,229 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 33,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 193,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,210. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

