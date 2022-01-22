Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sunworks by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunworks by 237.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 826,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 1,147.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

