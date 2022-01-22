Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHO. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 107.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 725.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 371,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 326,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.