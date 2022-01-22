Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHO. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91.
In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 107.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 725.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 371,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 326,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
