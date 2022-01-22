SUN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

