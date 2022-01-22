Summitry LLC Sells 443 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. 2,781,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

