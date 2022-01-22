Summitry LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.87. 10,550,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $167.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.