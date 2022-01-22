Summitry LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.60. 6,405,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

