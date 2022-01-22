Summitry LLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.3% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Amundi purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

