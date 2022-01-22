STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in STORE Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

