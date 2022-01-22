Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,384 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,075% compared to the average daily volume of 288 put options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.17% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BITQ stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

