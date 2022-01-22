Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Medallion Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,234 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the average daily volume of 552 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.82 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

