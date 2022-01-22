Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,929 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

