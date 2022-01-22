Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $7,858,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.