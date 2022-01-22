Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $52.45 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.