State Street (NYSE:STT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect fee income growth and lower rates. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

STT stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. State Street has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

