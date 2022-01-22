State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $438,000 Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $980.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.79. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

