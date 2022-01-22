State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $231.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.20. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

