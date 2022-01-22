State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 420 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $22,118,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

WLL opened at $71.55 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

