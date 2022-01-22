Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.63

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.63 and traded as low as C$42.81. Spin Master shares last traded at C$42.81, with a volume of 23,270 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.80.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.4700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

