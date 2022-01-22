SpartanNash to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for SpartanNash in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

SPTN opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

