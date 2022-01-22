South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

