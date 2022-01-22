SORA Validator Token Market Cap Hits $145,444.04 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $145,444.04 and $29,227.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SORA Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,119.50 or 1.00036157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00084158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00029444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00421202 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 406,127 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SORA Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SORA Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.