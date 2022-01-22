Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sonos stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,103,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sonos by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,827,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

