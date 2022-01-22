Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.72 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

