Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,711 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snap were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432 in the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

