Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Down 32.5% This Week

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $40.16 million and $117.34 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,221,436,110 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars.

