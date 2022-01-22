Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

SMAR opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,966 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

