Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.