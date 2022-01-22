Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reduced their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

