Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 662,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

