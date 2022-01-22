SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

NYSE SPNT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.