Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $35.56 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

