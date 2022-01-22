Signet Jewelers Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 74.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.