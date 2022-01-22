SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $673.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,248,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

