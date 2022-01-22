Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.09. 470,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,983. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

