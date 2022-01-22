SHPING (SHPING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.56 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. SHPING has a market cap of $59.46 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 187.2% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,955,446 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

