Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Grows By 17.1%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.75.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.