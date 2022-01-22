Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Grows By 19.5%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 254,300 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Shares of TIRX stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.