Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Drops By 21.7%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 117,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $1,939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

