Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 21.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NIU stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,166 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 371,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

