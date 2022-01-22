Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Grows By 16.0%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICFF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Nichias has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.
Nichias Company Profile
See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.